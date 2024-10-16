Quake Shakes Disrupts Eastern Turkey
A significant earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 hit eastern Turkey, as reported by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre. The tremor originated 9 km beneath the earth's surface, causing potential disruptions in the area.
The seismic event was recorded at a depth of 9 kilometers below the earth's surface. Authorities are monitoring the situation for potential aftershocks.
The impact of the quake in the region is currently being assessed, with emergency services on high alert.
