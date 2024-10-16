Left Menu

Quake Shakes Disrupts Eastern Turkey

A significant earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 hit eastern Turkey, as reported by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre. The tremor originated 9 km beneath the earth's surface, causing potential disruptions in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 13:25 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 13:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 struck eastern Turkey on Wednesday, according to reports from the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The seismic event was recorded at a depth of 9 kilometers below the earth's surface. Authorities are monitoring the situation for potential aftershocks.

The impact of the quake in the region is currently being assessed, with emergency services on high alert.

(With inputs from agencies.)

