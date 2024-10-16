Deluge in Tamil Nadu: Dams Overflow Amid Torrential Downpour

Chennai and various regions of Tamil Nadu were hit by intense rainfall, leading to a swift rise in dam levels as the Northeast Monsoon set in. The Regional Meteorological Centre highlighted the occurrence of extremely heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours till Wednesday morning, putting pressure on local water bodies.

The cholavaram reservoir in Tiruvallur district experienced a staggering 302.6 mm of rain in a single day. Meanwhile, Redhills Lake saw 279.2 mm, Chembarambakkam got 85 mm, with lesser amounts falling across Kannankottai Thervoy Kandigai, Poondi, and Veeranam reservoirs. Water levels in dams in Chennai and surrounding areas have been rising consistently.

The inflow has been significant, with the total storage across six key dams increasing to 41.61 percent of capacity. A depression over the Bay of Bengal is predicted to make landfall between Puducherry and Nellore, affecting the Chennai region by early October 17, authorities warn.

