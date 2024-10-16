Developed Nations Urged to Lead Climate Crisis Battle
Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav emphasized the role of developed countries in leading climate action by providing financial and technological support to developing nations. With the upcoming COP29 conference, nations must agree on a new financial goal for climate support, addressing historical shortfalls and trust issues in climate finance.
At a recent event, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav called upon developed nations to spearhead climate action efforts, underscoring their responsibility to offer financial and technological aid to developing countries.
He highlighted India's leadership in global climate initiatives under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while acknowledging contributions from other nations. However, he stressed the collective responsibility for climate action, particularly focusing on high-income countries' pivotal role.
The upcoming UN climate conference, COP29 in Azerbaijan, expects agreements on the New Collective Quantified Goal, determining financial commitments from developed countries starting in 2025. Past failures to meet financial commitments have hampered trust and progress in combating climate change.
