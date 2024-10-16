Developed Nations Urged to Lead Climate Crisis Battle

At a recent event, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav called upon developed nations to spearhead climate action efforts, underscoring their responsibility to offer financial and technological aid to developing countries.

He highlighted India's leadership in global climate initiatives under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while acknowledging contributions from other nations. However, he stressed the collective responsibility for climate action, particularly focusing on high-income countries' pivotal role.

The upcoming UN climate conference, COP29 in Azerbaijan, expects agreements on the New Collective Quantified Goal, determining financial commitments from developed countries starting in 2025. Past failures to meet financial commitments have hampered trust and progress in combating climate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)