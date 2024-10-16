Biodimension Technology Secures ₹121 Lakh to Transform Drug Testing

Biodimension Technology, based in Chennai, India, has announced the successful closure of a ₹121 lakh funding round, with major investment support from the Campus Angels Network.

The funding is expected to help the deep tech startup accelerate the development of its innovative human tissue models, which present ethical alternatives to animal testing for the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries. Established in 2021 by Manoj Kumar Sampath, Ranjith Kumar Velusamy, and Pradeep Arunachalam, the company has swiftly positioned itself as a frontrunner in biofabrication technology.

This latest investment will enable Biodimension to expand its operations, improve its cleanroom facilities, and intensify marketing strategies, ultimately bolstering its leadership in non-animal testing solutions worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)