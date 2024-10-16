Left Menu

Biodimension Technology Secures ₹121 Lakh to Transform Drug Testing

Biodimension Technology, a pioneering deep tech startup specializing in human tissue models, secured ₹121 lakh in funding from Campus Angels Network. This investment aims to enhance biofabrication technology, offering alternatives to animal testing in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics. Founded in 2021, the company is committed to ethical testing innovations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 16-10-2024 17:33 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 17:33 IST
Biodimension Technology, based in Chennai, India, has announced the successful closure of a ₹121 lakh funding round, with major investment support from the Campus Angels Network.

The funding is expected to help the deep tech startup accelerate the development of its innovative human tissue models, which present ethical alternatives to animal testing for the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries. Established in 2021 by Manoj Kumar Sampath, Ranjith Kumar Velusamy, and Pradeep Arunachalam, the company has swiftly positioned itself as a frontrunner in biofabrication technology.

This latest investment will enable Biodimension to expand its operations, improve its cleanroom facilities, and intensify marketing strategies, ultimately bolstering its leadership in non-animal testing solutions worldwide.

