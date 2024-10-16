Left Menu

Karnataka's Ambitious Water Solution: Cauvery Stage 5 Unveiled

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah inaugurated the fifth stage of the Cauvery drinking water project, set to deliver 775 MLD to Bengaluru's outskirts. Funded by JICA, it will serve 110 villages and 50 lakh people. The government plans further expansions amid criticisms of inadequate central support for state water projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mandya | Updated: 16-10-2024 19:24 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 19:24 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launched the fifth phase of the Cauvery drinking water project at Thorekadanahalli. This initiative aims to deliver 775 million liters of water daily to Bengaluru's surrounding areas, addressing the water needs of the rapidly growing city.

The project, equipped with a budget of Rs 4,336 crore and funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), will supply water to 110 villages, improving access for 50 lakh residents. It includes 4 lakh new connections to ensure widespread distribution.

During the project's inauguration, Deputy CM D K Shivakumar highlighted its significance beyond Bengaluru, touching a quarter of Karnataka's population. He also mentioned plans for the Mekedatu project and expressed gratitude for JICA's financial support, underscoring the ongoing need for cooperative efforts in state water management.

