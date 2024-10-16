Karnataka's Ambitious Water Solution: Cauvery Stage 5 Unveiled

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launched the fifth phase of the Cauvery drinking water project at Thorekadanahalli. This initiative aims to deliver 775 million liters of water daily to Bengaluru's surrounding areas, addressing the water needs of the rapidly growing city.

The project, equipped with a budget of Rs 4,336 crore and funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), will supply water to 110 villages, improving access for 50 lakh residents. It includes 4 lakh new connections to ensure widespread distribution.

During the project's inauguration, Deputy CM D K Shivakumar highlighted its significance beyond Bengaluru, touching a quarter of Karnataka's population. He also mentioned plans for the Mekedatu project and expressed gratitude for JICA's financial support, underscoring the ongoing need for cooperative efforts in state water management.

(With inputs from agencies.)