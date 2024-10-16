Left Menu

Stampede Fears at Sadar Bazar: Managing Delhi's Diwali Crowd

A stampede-like situation emerged in Delhi's Sadar Bazar amid Diwali shopping rush, as seen in a viral video. The overcrowded market prompted police to deploy teams for crowd control. Efforts are underway to restrict heavy vehicles and improve crowd management with discussions involving local authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 19:50 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 19:50 IST
Stampede Fears at Sadar Bazar: Managing Delhi's Diwali Crowd
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A stampede-like situation unfolded in Sadar Bazar, Delhi, as Diwali shoppers thronged the market, according to a viral social media video.

The footage shows the market overwhelmed with people jostling for space, while street vendors added to the congestion by narrowing the walkway.

Authorities have increased police presence to prevent any mishaps and are in discussions to improve crowd control measures, including restricting heavy vehicle entry. The local market association has called for coordinated efforts with the police to ensure safe and organized shopping during festive seasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

