Power to the People: Delhi Govt Eliminates Red Tape for Unauthorised Colonies

In a significant move, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi declared on Wednesday that residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies no longer need a Delhi Development Authority (DDA) no-objection certificate to secure electricity connections. This administrative change aims to streamline the installation of power meters and mitigate what Atishi described as harassment by the 'BJP's DDA'.

Speaking at a press conference, Atishi accused the DDA of making life difficult for residents of these colonies, emphasizing that power distribution companies (DISCOMs) have been instructed to provide new electricity connections without waiting for a DDA certificate. Affected areas include Swaroop Vihar Extension, West Kamal Vihar, and Mohan Garden.

The DDA, responding to the criticism, stated that fresh guidelines have been issued under the instructions of the Delhi Lieutenant Governor, allowing DISCOMs to grant connections proactively. The authority has made provisions for urbanised villages and regularised colonies, thereby simplifying the power access process in these regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)