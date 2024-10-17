Left Menu

Brave Farmer Fends Off Deadly Leopard Attack in Uttar Pradesh

A farmer named Tegveer Singh was attacked by a leopard while working in his field in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh. Despite being severely injured, he managed to kill the leopard with a stick. The incident highlights ongoing human-animal conflicts in the area near the Corbett National Park.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijnor(Up) | Updated: 17-10-2024 13:30 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 13:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A farmer in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, exhibited remarkable bravery when confronted by a leopard while working in his field, officials reported on Wednesday.

Tegveer Singh, 60, found himself under sudden attack in Bhikkawala village, but managed to defend himself by striking the leopard with a stick. The blows proved fatal for the animal, though Singh was left critically injured.

Local residents, alerted by his cries, rushed him to a Kashipur hospital. The area, near the Amangarh tiger reserve and Corbett National Park, has witnessed similar human-animal conflicts previously, according to forest official Sunil Rajoura.

(With inputs from agencies.)

