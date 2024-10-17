Left Menu

India's Balancing Act: Economic Growth and Carbon Transition

India is rapidly expanding its renewable energy capacity, but its growing economy and population are increasing demand for carbon-intensive products. While India aims for net-zero emissions by 2070, the country's fast economic growth could drive up greenhouse gas emissions, posing environmental and social challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 13:32 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 13:32 IST
India's Balancing Act: Economic Growth and Carbon Transition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is making significant strides in renewable energy development, according to Moody's Ratings. However, the nation's expanding economy and booming population are set to increase demand for carbon-heavy products, posing challenges to India's environmental ambitions.

Moody's projects India to remain among the fastest-growing global economies, with GDP growth expected to reach 7.2% in 2024 and 6.6% in 2025. The report emphasizes the impact of rising population and industrialization on energy demands, boosting consumption of energy-intensive goods like automobiles.

Achieving net-zero emissions by 2070, India has made some progress toward interim decarbonization targets for 2030. Yet, the rapid economic expansion may escalate greenhouse gas emissions, asserting the need for strategic investment in decarbonization. Meanwhile, India faces high credit exposure to environmental risks such as rising temperatures, pollution, and water stress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools as Lifelines: Exploring the Impact of Remote Work on Pandemic-Resilient Firms

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024