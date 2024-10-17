Wall Street Rally: Semiconductor Surge Fuels Record Mark
Wall Street witnessed a significant rally on Thursday, as the S&P 500 reached a record high. This surge was primarily driven by a positive forecast from TSMC, enhancing semiconductor stock performance. Additionally, stronger-than-expected September retail sales underscored the robust purchasing power of U.S. consumers.
Wall Street's main indexes experienced a substantial surge on Thursday, propelled by the S&P 500 hitting an all-time high. This bullish momentum was largely attributed to an optimistic outlook from TSMC, which gave semiconductor stocks a considerable lift.
The market's gains were further bolstered by a better-than-anticipated increase in September retail sales, indicating that U.S. consumers remain a strong driving force in the economy. Retail figures exceeded expectations, pointing to robust domestic demand.
At the start of trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 165.37 points, or 0.38%, reaching 43,243.07. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 advanced 33.1 points, or 0.57%, opening at 5,875.62, and the Nasdaq Composite ascended 170.1 points, or 0.93%, reaching 18,537.212.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sluggish Demand in India Hits Auto Retail Sales Amid Festive Season
Solid U.S. Consumer Spending Boosts Major Banks Despite Inflation Woes
U.S. Consumer Health: A Key Indicator for Economic Resilience
U.S. Retail Sales Surge Amid Economic Resilience
U.S. Consumer Spending Defies Inflation Woes, Giving Banks a Boost