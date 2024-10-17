Left Menu

Wall Street Rally: Semiconductor Surge Fuels Record Mark

Wall Street witnessed a significant rally on Thursday, as the S&P 500 reached a record high. This surge was primarily driven by a positive forecast from TSMC, enhancing semiconductor stock performance. Additionally, stronger-than-expected September retail sales underscored the robust purchasing power of U.S. consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 19:11 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 19:11 IST
Wall Street Rally: Semiconductor Surge Fuels Record Mark
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's main indexes experienced a substantial surge on Thursday, propelled by the S&P 500 hitting an all-time high. This bullish momentum was largely attributed to an optimistic outlook from TSMC, which gave semiconductor stocks a considerable lift.

The market's gains were further bolstered by a better-than-anticipated increase in September retail sales, indicating that U.S. consumers remain a strong driving force in the economy. Retail figures exceeded expectations, pointing to robust domestic demand.

At the start of trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 165.37 points, or 0.38%, reaching 43,243.07. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 advanced 33.1 points, or 0.57%, opening at 5,875.62, and the Nasdaq Composite ascended 170.1 points, or 0.93%, reaching 18,537.212.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024