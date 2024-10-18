ATS Homekraft Unveils Rs 1,300 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Real estate company ATS Homekraft is set to invest Rs 1,300 crore in a luxury housing project on Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram. This initiative comes amid a strong demand surge for residential properties.

The premium project, 'Sanctuary 105,' spans 13 acres and features approximately 700 apartments. Already, around 340 units have been sold for Rs 825 crore.

ATS Homekraft's Managing Director, Udaivir Anand, highlighted the project's focus on affordable luxury, aiming at end-users and first-time buyers. The development covers a built-up area of 23 lakh square feet and a saleable area of over 16 lakh square feet and includes plans for high street retail space.

