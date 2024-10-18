Tairāwhiti Region's Clean-Up and Resilience Efforts Gain Momentum: Todd McClay

Forestry Minister Todd McClay announced today that substantial progress has been made in cleaning up and strengthening resilience in the Tairāwhiti region, following the severe weather events in 2023. The Government has committed $110 million to the recovery, resulting in the removal of approximately 440,000 tonnes of slash and debris from the region.

“I want to acknowledge the significant impact on the region and local people and praise the clean-up efforts of all those involved,” McClay said. “There is strong momentum and coordination across local and central government, along with the Forestry and Agriculture sectors, to address the aftermath of last year’s cyclones.”

Cyclone Recovery and Land Use Inquiry

In response to Cyclones Hale and Gabrielle in early 2023, the previous Government launched a Ministerial Inquiry into Land Use in Tairāwhiti/Gisborne and Wairoa. The inquiry produced 49 recommendations aimed at reducing risk and enhancing the region’s resilience to future events.

Collaborative Clean-Up and Sustainable Land Use

The Government has established two key groups to lead the recovery efforts: the Tairāwhiti Forestry Action Group and the Gisborne District Council-led Transition Advisory Group.

The Tairāwhiti Forestry Action Group—comprised of forestry owners, farming stakeholders, Māori landowners, and council officials—aims to accelerate the clean-up, address legacy wood risks, and implement best forestry practices for the future. The Gisborne District Council-led Transition Advisory Group is helping landowners transition to more sustainable land-use practices.

Government Commitment to Regional Support

McClay reaffirmed the Government’s ongoing commitment to the region, ensuring alignment with government priorities and the Crown’s Treaty obligations.

“Forestry has an important role in Tairāwhiti, but it will be done differently in the future to manage risks more effectively,” McClay added, noting proposed changes to the National Environmental Standards for Commercial Forestry. These changes will provide councils with the ability to implement land-use rules that ensure sustainability while maintaining confidence in the forestry sector.

The continued collaboration between central government, local authorities, and industry is critical to ensuring the long-term resilience of Tairāwhiti as it recovers from the devastating impact of last year's weather events.