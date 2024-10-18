Left Menu

Nature at the Brink: The Urgent Call to Action at COP16

The declining state of global biodiversity is alarming, with 45,300 species now near extinction. Despite pledges to halt deforestation, progress is inadequate. Overfishing destabilizes marine ecosystems, while agriculture drives deforestation. The world economy heavily depends on natural resources. Immediate action and increased investment are essential to reverse these trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 11:32 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 11:32 IST
Nature at the Brink: The Urgent Call to Action at COP16
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As the United Nations COP16 biodiversity summit begins in Cali, Colombia, the alarming state of global nature takes center stage. Experts warn that the destruction of ecosystems has reached unprecedented levels, threatening over a quarter of the world's known species with extinction, as reported by the IUCN.

The degradation doesn't stop at species extinction; forests are under severe threat, with deforestation levels surpassing targets. In efforts to address this, over 100 countries aimed to halt deforestation by 2030, but progress remains significantly off track, according to the Forest Declaration Assessment.

Marine ecosystems face similar challenges, with overfishing leading to destabilization of coral reefs, essential to marine biodiversity. These environmental challenges pose severe economic risks, with $44 trillion of global economic output reliant on nature, underscoring the urgent need for increased investment in conservation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024