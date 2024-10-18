Nature at the Brink: The Urgent Call to Action at COP16

As the United Nations COP16 biodiversity summit begins in Cali, Colombia, the alarming state of global nature takes center stage. Experts warn that the destruction of ecosystems has reached unprecedented levels, threatening over a quarter of the world's known species with extinction, as reported by the IUCN.

The degradation doesn't stop at species extinction; forests are under severe threat, with deforestation levels surpassing targets. In efforts to address this, over 100 countries aimed to halt deforestation by 2030, but progress remains significantly off track, according to the Forest Declaration Assessment.

Marine ecosystems face similar challenges, with overfishing leading to destabilization of coral reefs, essential to marine biodiversity. These environmental challenges pose severe economic risks, with $44 trillion of global economic output reliant on nature, underscoring the urgent need for increased investment in conservation efforts.

