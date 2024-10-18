Inferno Engulfs Dwarka's Paper and Ink Storage

In a late-night incident, a three-storey paper and ink warehouse in Dwarka's Kailashpuri area was engulfed by flames, officials reported. Fortunately, no injuries occurred, although the storage facility was completely consumed by the fire, and an adjacent building caught flames as well.

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) received an emergency call at 11:10 PM on Thursday night, deploying 21 fire tenders to tackle the inferno. It took approximately three hours to gain control over the situation, according to DFS officials.

Local residents informed police that numerous chemical-filled drums were stored in the godown, leading to the swift spread of the fire throughout the structure. Thankfully, the building's occupants evacuated in time. The blaze's source is currently suspected to be a short circuit, though investigations are ongoing. Videos capturing the incident have surfaced on various social media platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)