Narrow Lanes, Chaotic Parking Hinder Firefighting Efforts in Delhi Blaze Tragedy

A devastating fire in Bholanath Nagar, east Delhi, on Friday highlighted critical infrastructure issues as narrow lanes and disorderly parking obstructed firefighting efforts, resulting in two fatalities.

Delhi Fire Service was alerted at 5:24 am, dispatching engines promptly, but vehicles could not maneuver quickly due to blocked streets, delaying rescue operations significantly.

The fire, initially believed to be triggered by a short circuit, claimed the lives of a 42-year-old woman and her 16-year-old son. Authorities continue investigating as survivors receive medical treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)