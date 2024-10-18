Left Menu

Narrow Lanes, Chaotic Parking Hinder Firefighting Efforts in Delhi Blaze Tragedy

A tragic fire in east Delhi's Bholanath Nagar resulted in two deaths due to firefighting delays caused by narrow lanes and chaotic parking. Despite rapid response, fire engines faced obstructions. The blaze, reportedly started by a short circuit, claimed the lives of a woman and her son.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 17:40 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 17:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire in Bholanath Nagar, east Delhi, on Friday highlighted critical infrastructure issues as narrow lanes and disorderly parking obstructed firefighting efforts, resulting in two fatalities.

Delhi Fire Service was alerted at 5:24 am, dispatching engines promptly, but vehicles could not maneuver quickly due to blocked streets, delaying rescue operations significantly.

The fire, initially believed to be triggered by a short circuit, claimed the lives of a 42-year-old woman and her 16-year-old son. Authorities continue investigating as survivors receive medical treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

