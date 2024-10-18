Unearthing Hidden Depths: Marine Heatwaves, Astronaut Suits, and Beyond
Recent science news highlights include a study suggesting deep ocean marine heatwaves may be under-reported, the unveiling of a new spacesuit by Prada and Axiom Space for NASA's Artemis 3 mission, and the discovery of new marine life near deep-sea hydrothermal vents. Brazil's Visiona advances in satellite imagery, while astronomers trace meteorite origins, and conservation efforts aim to save the endangered Loa water frogs in Chile.
A new study has revealed that heatwaves deep in the ocean may be "significantly under-reported," providing insight into an overlooked area of marine warming. This research, conducted by Australia's national science agency and the Chinese Academy of Sciences, emphasizes that 80% of marine heatwaves occurring at depths below 100 meters are not linked to surface events.
Meanwhile, Italian luxury brand Prada and Houston-based startup Axiom Space have unveiled the design of a new spacesuit set to be used for NASA's Artemis 3 moon mission in 2026. The suit features a familiar bulky white design, enhanced with red trims and gray patches for added functionality.
In other news, a deep-diving robot has discovered a hidden world of marine life thriving underground near hydrothermal vents in the Pacific Ocean. Giant tubeworms and other invertebrates were found inhabiting cavities in the ocean floor, showcasing a previously unknown ecosystem thriving in these extreme conditions.
