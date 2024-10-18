Left Menu

Unearthing Hidden Depths: Marine Heatwaves, Astronaut Suits, and Beyond

Recent science news highlights include a study suggesting deep ocean marine heatwaves may be under-reported, the unveiling of a new spacesuit by Prada and Axiom Space for NASA's Artemis 3 mission, and the discovery of new marine life near deep-sea hydrothermal vents. Brazil's Visiona advances in satellite imagery, while astronomers trace meteorite origins, and conservation efforts aim to save the endangered Loa water frogs in Chile.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 18:31 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 18:31 IST
Unearthing Hidden Depths: Marine Heatwaves, Astronaut Suits, and Beyond

A new study has revealed that heatwaves deep in the ocean may be "significantly under-reported," providing insight into an overlooked area of marine warming. This research, conducted by Australia's national science agency and the Chinese Academy of Sciences, emphasizes that 80% of marine heatwaves occurring at depths below 100 meters are not linked to surface events.

Meanwhile, Italian luxury brand Prada and Houston-based startup Axiom Space have unveiled the design of a new spacesuit set to be used for NASA's Artemis 3 moon mission in 2026. The suit features a familiar bulky white design, enhanced with red trims and gray patches for added functionality.

In other news, a deep-diving robot has discovered a hidden world of marine life thriving underground near hydrothermal vents in the Pacific Ocean. Giant tubeworms and other invertebrates were found inhabiting cavities in the ocean floor, showcasing a previously unknown ecosystem thriving in these extreme conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024