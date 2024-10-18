Left Menu

Unveiling the Twin Mystery: Remarkable Discovery of Binary Brown Dwarfs

In a groundbreaking finding, researchers have revealed that what was once thought to be a single brown dwarf, Gliese 229B, is actually a pair of binary brown dwarfs, Gliese 229Ba and Gliese 229Bb. Orbiting closely around a red dwarf star, this discovery offers new insights into these celestial bodies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 23:53 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 23:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Astronomers have made a stunning revelation about Gliese 229B, the first confirmed brown dwarf discovered in 1995. Rather than being a single entity, Gliese 229B is now recognized as a duo of brown dwarfs, designated Gliese 229Ba and Gliese 229Bb.

Located just 19 light-years away in the constellation Lepus, these two dwarfs are locked in a rare binary configuration, orbiting each other every 12 days at an exceptionally close distance. Both brown dwarfs have masses well over that of Jupiter, marking a significant discovery in the study of these enigmatic celestial objects.

This discovery challenges prevailing theories, particularly given their smaller diameter compared to Jupiter despite having a higher mass. Researchers continue to explore how brown dwarfs form and the complexities involved in distinguishing them from planets or stars.

(With inputs from agencies.)

