Housr's Ambitious Expansion: Meeting the Surging Demand for Luxury Accommodations
Housr plans to unveil 30 new co-living centers, adding 3,000 beds by next March, enhancing their luxury housing offerings. Amid rising demand for higher-end accommodations, Housr aims to grow from 5,000 to over 8,000 beds. Their business model taps into both B2C and B2B markets, focusing on expanding private living spaces.
- Country:
- India
Housr, a leading co-living operator, announced its strategic expansion plan, targeting the addition of 30 new centers with 3,000 beds by March of the coming year. The company is motivated by a growing demand for luxury living accommodations.
Currently managing over 5,000 beds in 74 properties across Gurugram, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and Vizag, Housr aims to boost this figure to more than 8,000 beds across 100 properties.
Co-founder and CEO Deepak Anand highlights changes in consumer preferences, with a notable shift towards single occupancy post-pandemic. The firm is focusing on high-growth areas, appealing to both individual renters and corporate clients. Operating at a run rate of Rs 100 crore, Housr targets doubling its revenue in the next year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
