Signature Global's New Era: Luxury Living in Gurugram

Signature Global is set to invest Rs 4,800 crore in a luxury housing project in Gurugram, emphasizing sustainability and wellness. The project aims to bolster sales despite a recent sales dip.

Signature Global has announced an investment of Rs 4,800 crore for a luxury housing project, "Sarvam at DXP Estate," strategically located on Dwarka Expressway, Sector 37D in Gurugram. This project marks the company's continued efforts to expand its business amidst significant consumer demand.

The project will offer 1,798 residential units, with 50% of them already available for sale at Rs 3-4 crore per unit. Signature Global's founder and Chairman, Pradeep Aggarwal, stated that the project would largely be financed through internal accruals, including customer advances, and is slated for completion by 2032.

Despite facing a 21% decline in sales bookings to Rs 4,650 crore during April-September 2025-26 compared to the previous year, the company remains optimistic about reaching its sales target of Rs 12,500 crore. Recently, the company secured Rs 875 crore from IFC to fund mid-income housing and service debt.

