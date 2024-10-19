Left Menu

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Advances Kullu with Multi-Crore Projects

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for multiple projects in Kullu district, valued at over Rs. 102 crores. These include a double-lane bridge, an OPD block for female addicts, flood protection works, and water supply schemes aimed at enhancing infrastructure and services in Bhuntar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 19-10-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 17:32 IST
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, in a significant development for Kullu district, has inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of projects worth over Rs. 102 crores. Among these is a double-lane bridge, expected to cost Rs 4.56 crore, and a newly constructed OPD block for the rehabilitation of female addicts, completed at Rs. 24 lakh.

Both initiatives are located in Bhuntar, as per an official statement. Utilizing the State Disaster Mitigation Fund, groundwork has been laid for extensive flood protection works, signaling a proactive approach to combat natural hazards in the area.

Further enhancing infrastructure, the Chief Minister launched the augmentation work for the Bhuntar town water supply scheme under the Amrit-2.0 initiative, amounting to Rs. 22 crore. Additional inaugurations included improved water supply and lift irrigation schemes, potentially benefiting numerous residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

