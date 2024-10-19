Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Advances Kullu with Multi-Crore Projects

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, in a significant development for Kullu district, has inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of projects worth over Rs. 102 crores. Among these is a double-lane bridge, expected to cost Rs 4.56 crore, and a newly constructed OPD block for the rehabilitation of female addicts, completed at Rs. 24 lakh.

Both initiatives are located in Bhuntar, as per an official statement. Utilizing the State Disaster Mitigation Fund, groundwork has been laid for extensive flood protection works, signaling a proactive approach to combat natural hazards in the area.

Further enhancing infrastructure, the Chief Minister launched the augmentation work for the Bhuntar town water supply scheme under the Amrit-2.0 initiative, amounting to Rs. 22 crore. Additional inaugurations included improved water supply and lift irrigation schemes, potentially benefiting numerous residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)