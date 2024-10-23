Golden Discovery: Asiatic Golden Cat Rediscovered in Assam's Manas National Park

In a groundbreaking rediscovery, wildlife experts have reaffirmed the presence of the elusive Asiatic golden cat in Assam's Manas National Park, adding an illustrious feather to the UNESCO World Heritage site's cap.

Classified as 'Near Threatened' on the IUCN Red List and protected under India's Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, this medium-sized cat has finally reemerged thanks to meticulous efforts by a dedicated team of conservationists.

After an exhaustive inspection spanning eight years devoid of evidence, team members ingeniously captured two photographic proofs between December 2019 and January 2021, reinstating the Asiatic golden cat's presence in the park's myriad forest habitats.

