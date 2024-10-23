Left Menu

Golden Discovery: Asiatic Golden Cat Rediscovered in Assam's Manas National Park

Wildlife experts have confirmed the presence of the Asiatic golden cat in Assam's Manas National Park, a UNESCO site. Despite lengthy research, photographic evidence of this 'Near Threatened' species has only emerged recently. Joint efforts by Indian conservationists pioneered this significant reconfirmation of the elusive felid's presence.

In a groundbreaking rediscovery, wildlife experts have reaffirmed the presence of the elusive Asiatic golden cat in Assam's Manas National Park, adding an illustrious feather to the UNESCO World Heritage site's cap.

Classified as 'Near Threatened' on the IUCN Red List and protected under India's Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, this medium-sized cat has finally reemerged thanks to meticulous efforts by a dedicated team of conservationists.

After an exhaustive inspection spanning eight years devoid of evidence, team members ingeniously captured two photographic proofs between December 2019 and January 2021, reinstating the Asiatic golden cat's presence in the park's myriad forest habitats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

