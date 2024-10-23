Containment Crisis: Bengaluru's Kendriya Vihar Sealed

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has taken decisive action by sealing the Kendriya Vihar apartment complex for a week following severe waterlogging caused by torrential rains. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar emphasized the need for mandatory evacuation, citing residents' safety as the top priority.

During his visit to the inundated 603-unit complex, Shivakumar, who also serves as the Bengaluru Development Minister, reported that the majority of residents had already vacated the premises, aided by local authorities. However, a small group of about 20 households continues to resist evacuation due to sentimental reasons, despite lacking basic utilities.

As heavy rains continue and with flood threats looming, the BBMP has implemented a shutdown of the complex. Efforts are underway to ensure no life is at risk, with Shivakumar advocating for the use of health protection measures and temporary housing in hotels for displaced residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)