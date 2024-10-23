Revealing the Silk Road's Hidden Cities: A Journey Through Time and Altitude

In the mountainous terrain of Uzbekistan, archaeologists have uncovered two forgotten cities along the Silk Road, aided by advanced laser-based remote-sensing technology. These cities, once thriving from the 6th to 11th centuries, shed light on a significant historical trade route.

The larger city, Tugunbulak, was a hub for the metal industry and boasted a population in the tens of thousands, comparable in size to the historic city of Samarkand. Its smaller counterpart, Tashbulak, is noted for its early Islamic influence, evidenced by a large cemetery with some of the oldest Muslim burials in the region.

These findings redefine historical perceptions of the Silk Road's political economy, indicating a blend of industrial prowess and cultural significance at high elevations previously considered unlikely for such developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)