Revealing the Silk Road's Hidden Cities: A Journey Through Time and Altitude
Archaeologists in Uzbekistan have discovered two lost cities along the historic Silk Road, using laser-based technology. Tugunbulak was a major industrial center, while Tashbulak featured early Islamic influence. These finds offer insights into medieval trade, industry, and cultural exchanges at high altitudes.
In the mountainous terrain of Uzbekistan, archaeologists have uncovered two forgotten cities along the Silk Road, aided by advanced laser-based remote-sensing technology. These cities, once thriving from the 6th to 11th centuries, shed light on a significant historical trade route.
The larger city, Tugunbulak, was a hub for the metal industry and boasted a population in the tens of thousands, comparable in size to the historic city of Samarkand. Its smaller counterpart, Tashbulak, is noted for its early Islamic influence, evidenced by a large cemetery with some of the oldest Muslim burials in the region.
These findings redefine historical perceptions of the Silk Road's political economy, indicating a blend of industrial prowess and cultural significance at high elevations previously considered unlikely for such developments.
