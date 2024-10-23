Left Menu

Revealing the Silk Road's Hidden Cities: A Journey Through Time and Altitude

Archaeologists in Uzbekistan have discovered two lost cities along the historic Silk Road, using laser-based technology. Tugunbulak was a major industrial center, while Tashbulak featured early Islamic influence. These finds offer insights into medieval trade, industry, and cultural exchanges at high altitudes.

Updated: 23-10-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 20:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the mountainous terrain of Uzbekistan, archaeologists have uncovered two forgotten cities along the Silk Road, aided by advanced laser-based remote-sensing technology. These cities, once thriving from the 6th to 11th centuries, shed light on a significant historical trade route.

The larger city, Tugunbulak, was a hub for the metal industry and boasted a population in the tens of thousands, comparable in size to the historic city of Samarkand. Its smaller counterpart, Tashbulak, is noted for its early Islamic influence, evidenced by a large cemetery with some of the oldest Muslim burials in the region.

These findings redefine historical perceptions of the Silk Road's political economy, indicating a blend of industrial prowess and cultural significance at high elevations previously considered unlikely for such developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

