Hurricane Kristy Intensifies: A Category 3 Storm Making Waves

Hurricane Kristy has strengthened into a Category 3 storm in the Pacific Ocean. It's currently 650 miles southwest of Baja California, moving west with 125 mph winds. The storm poses no threat to land but will cause life-threatening surf along the Baja coast this week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicocity | Updated: 23-10-2024 20:58 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 20:58 IST
Hurricane Kristy intensified into a Category 3 storm in the Pacific on Wednesday. Forecasters confirm it will stay away from land while increasing in intensity.

The storm is situated 650 miles southwest of Mexico's Baja California peninsula, moving westward at a speed of 20 mph, with sustained winds of 125 mph, as per the National Hurricane Centre.

Kristy, generating potentially life-threatening surf, will affect parts of Baja's coast this week. No warnings are in effect as Kristy remains a non-threat to land.

(With inputs from agencies.)

