Netherlands Faces Uphill Battle to Hit 2030 Climate Target

The Netherlands is projected to miss its 2030 climate target unless additional efforts are made to lower greenhouse gas emissions. Current measures could reduce CO2 emissions by 44-52%, falling short of the 55% target set relative to 1990 levels, according to government adviser PBL.

Netherlands Faces Uphill Battle to Hit 2030 Climate Target
The Netherlands is on track to fall short of its major 2030 climate goal, unless significant actions are taken to curb greenhouse gas emissions, as revealed by government climate policy adviser PBL on Thursday.

Current policies are expected to cut CO2 emissions by only 44-52% compared to 1990 levels, meaning the nation will not meet the essential 55% reduction target, PBL noted.

As the euro zone's fifth-largest economy, the Netherlands will need to slash CO2 emissions by an additional 24 megatons by 2030 to realistically achieve its goal. Last year, CO2 emissions in the country were 34% below 1990 levels, a 6% decrease from the previous year.

