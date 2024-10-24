Netherlands Faces Challenge with 2030 Climate Goal

The Netherlands may fall short of its 2030 climate objective unless it takes increased action, according to a report by PBL, the country's government climate policy adviser.

Existing measures are only on track to cut CO2 emissions by 44-52% from 1990 levels, missing the 55% target. The situation has worsened following the new rightwing government's cancellation of plans for road taxes and the elimination of solar panel subsidies.

Delays in offshore wind farm projects further threaten the goal of achieving climate-neutral power generation by 2035. Climate Minister Sophie Hermans remains resolute in meeting the climate targets, promising additional measures by next year's second quarter.

