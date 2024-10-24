Left Menu

Magpet Polymers: Spearheading India's PET Circular Revolution

Magpet Polymers, a trailblazer in sustainable plastic waste management, secures a strategic investment of INR 205 crore from British International Investment. This funding enables the expansion of India's largest integrated bottle-to-bottle food-grade recycling plant in West Bengal, fostering a circular economy, environmental sustainability, and socio-economic development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-10-2024 15:09 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 15:09 IST
Magpet Polymers Pvt. Ltd., India's frontrunner in sustainable plastic waste management, announced a pivotal INR 205 crore investment from British International Investment, boosting its recycling endeavors.

The strategic funding will facilitate Magpet's ambitious plan to establish India's most extensive integrated food-grade PET recycling facility in West Bengal, a move that aligns with the nation's circular economy goals.

The venture promises significant environmental benefits by reducing reliance on virgin plastics and supporting community initiatives like the Smart ReBin project, which promotes responsible PET disposal while creating jobs for waste pickers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

