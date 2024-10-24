Millions Evacuated as Cyclonic Storm Dana Approaches, Authorities Brace for Impact

In anticipation of Cyclone Dana, authorities in Odisha and West Bengal have orchestrated a massive evacuation effort, moving millions to safety as the severe storm approaches. Transport networks, including trains and flights, have been suspended, and schools are shut in preparation for the cyclone's predicted landfall past midnight.

Odisha's Disaster Management Minister, Suresh Pujari, highlighted the state's readiness, deploying extensive rescue teams and aiming for 'zero casualty'. Around 3.50 lakh people have already been relocated to relief centers, while the East Coast Railways canceled over 200 trains and flight services are temporarily halted.

As the cyclone nears, heavy rain and high winds are reported across several districts. The IMD forecasts landfall between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra Port, urging residents to heed evacuation orders. In neighboring West Bengal, the administration has also executed extensive emergency measures, canceling further train services and monitoring the situation closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)