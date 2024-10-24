Left Menu

Millions Evacuated as Cyclonic Storm Dana Approaches, Authorities Brace for Impact

Odisha and West Bengal brace for Cyclone Dana with mass evacuations, halted transport, and storm preparations. Its landfall, predicted at midnight, prompts closures and precautionary measures. Rescue operations underway; state officials emphasize 'zero casualty' intentions. Heavy rainfall and winds anticipated in affected regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar/Kolkata | Updated: 24-10-2024 20:46 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 20:46 IST
In anticipation of Cyclone Dana, authorities in Odisha and West Bengal have orchestrated a massive evacuation effort, moving millions to safety as the severe storm approaches. Transport networks, including trains and flights, have been suspended, and schools are shut in preparation for the cyclone's predicted landfall past midnight.

Odisha's Disaster Management Minister, Suresh Pujari, highlighted the state's readiness, deploying extensive rescue teams and aiming for 'zero casualty'. Around 3.50 lakh people have already been relocated to relief centers, while the East Coast Railways canceled over 200 trains and flight services are temporarily halted.

As the cyclone nears, heavy rain and high winds are reported across several districts. The IMD forecasts landfall between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra Port, urging residents to heed evacuation orders. In neighboring West Bengal, the administration has also executed extensive emergency measures, canceling further train services and monitoring the situation closely.

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

