Nitish Kumar Welcomes New Rail Developments Boosting Pilgrim Connectivity

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Cabinet for approving the doubling of the Narkatiaganj-Raxaul-Sitamarhi-Darbhanga and Sitamarhi-Muzaffarpur railway sections. This will enhance rail connectivity for pilgrims traveling between Ayodhya and Sitamarhi (Punaura Dham). The development plan includes upgrading pilgrimage facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 24-10-2024 21:05 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 21:05 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has extended thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the Union Cabinet's decision to double key railway sections. The move will bolster rail accessibility for pilgrims commuting between Ayodhya and Sitamarhi.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by PM Modi, sanctioned the rail projects at an estimated cost of Rs 6,798 crore. Kumar highlighted the pivotal role these projects play in connecting significant religious sites, particularly Punaura Dham, recognized as the birthplace of goddess Sita.

The enhanced railway lines are part of broader infrastructure efforts, including a state tourism department-led development project at Punaura Dham Janki Mandir. Features like the 'Sita-Vatika', parikrama path, and better parking facilities are expected to uplift visitor experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

