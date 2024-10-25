Cyclone Dana's Impact: Odisha Perseveres Amidst Nature's Fury

The cyclonic storm Dana has made landfall on the Odisha coast, beginning its onslaught on Thursday night. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the storm, with wind speeds reaching up to 120 kmph, would continue into Friday morning.

Coastal districts such as Bhadrak, Kendrapara, and Balasore were struck by sudden violent winds and heavy rainfall. Despite the uprooting of trees, no major damages or casualties have been reported. A senior IMD official confirmed that the storm moved north-northwest at 15 kmph before making landfall.

Preparations were underway, as Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi mentioned evacuating over 5.84 lakh people from high-risk zones. The IMD warned of high tide surges and heavy rain, yet expects a gradual weakening of the storm by Friday afternoon.

(With inputs from agencies.)