Cyclone Dana Lashes Odisha: Mass Evacuations and Intense Storm Conditions

Cyclone 'Dana' made landfall on Odisha coast, with winds reaching up to 120 kmph. Coastal districts experienced heavy rain and wind. Authorities evacuated 5.84 lakh people from high-risk areas. The storm's effects are being closely monitored.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhuabneswar | Updated: 25-10-2024 02:23 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 02:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Severe cyclonic storm 'Dana' made its anticipated landfall on the Odisha coast late Thursday night, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) confirming its continuation until Friday morning.

The event has unleashed chaotic weather in coastal districts such as Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Balasore, and Jagatsinghpur, with sudden escalations in wind speed ranging from 100 kmph to 110 kmph, accompanied by torrential rains. Reports of uprooted trees have reached the Special Relief Commissioner's office, though no significant damage or casualties have been reported so far.

IMD officials reported the storm's progression north-northwest at 15 kmph over the past six hours, striking between Bhitarkanika in Kendrapara and Dhamra in Bhadrak. With winds potentially intensifying to 120 kmph, the cyclone prompted large-scale evacuations, with approximately 5.84 lakh residents moved from vulnerable low-lying areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

