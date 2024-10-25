Left Menu

Dollar's Winning Streak Wobbles Amid Economic Shifts

The dollar slipped for a second session despite positive economic data suggesting ongoing interest rate moderation by the Federal Reserve. Non-defense capital goods orders rose, and consumer sentiment improved slightly. The market is anticipating an expected Fed rate cut, with ongoing speculation about U.S. and global economic prospects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 21:10 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 21:10 IST
Dollar's Winning Streak Wobbles Amid Economic Shifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar dropped for the second consecutive session as its recent momentum began to fade. Despite this, the greenback is on course for a fourth consecutive week of gains. Economic indicators continue to keep Federal Reserve interest rate expectations in check.

The Commerce Department reported a 0.5% increase in non-defense capital goods orders excluding aircraft, suggesting robust business spending plans. Meanwhile, consumer sentiment improved to 70.5 in October, and inflation outlooks are stable, according to the University of Michigan.

Global market watchers are now focusing on the upcoming government payrolls report as markets have priced in a possible rate cut. However, uncertainties surrounding future U.S. economic policies and international dynamics continue to influence market directions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024