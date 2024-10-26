Left Menu

Kyiv High-Rise Engulfed in Flames After Drone Strike

A Russian drone attack on a residential building in Kyiv sparked a fire in the top floors, affecting several apartments in the Solomyanskyi district. Emergency services were deployed following the incident. There are no immediate reports of casualties according to local officials.

Updated: 26-10-2024 00:19 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 00:19 IST
A Russian drone hit a multi-storey residential building in Kyiv on Friday, inciting a blaze that engulfed the top floors, as reported by city officials.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed the inferno in the Solomyanskyi district through a post on the Telegram messaging app, stating that the blaze has reached multiple apartments in the area west of the city center.

Images on social media showcase the high-rise building cloaked in smoke with visible flames on its upper levels. Although emergency services are on the scene, no casualties have been reported at this time, according to military official Serhiy Popko.

