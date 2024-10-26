Kyiv High-Rise Engulfed in Flames After Drone Strike

A Russian drone hit a multi-storey residential building in Kyiv on Friday, inciting a blaze that engulfed the top floors, as reported by city officials.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed the inferno in the Solomyanskyi district through a post on the Telegram messaging app, stating that the blaze has reached multiple apartments in the area west of the city center.

Images on social media showcase the high-rise building cloaked in smoke with visible flames on its upper levels. Although emergency services are on the scene, no casualties have been reported at this time, according to military official Serhiy Popko.

(With inputs from agencies.)