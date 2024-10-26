Britain's Ambitious Climate Target: CCC's Call for 81% Emission Reduction by 2035

Britain's Committee on Climate Change (CCC) has advised the government to target an 81% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2035 in the upcoming budget. This recommendation exceeds the current goal of a 78% cut and excludes international aviation and shipping emissions.

The CCC argues this ambitious target aligns with efforts to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Piers Forster, interim chair of the committee, emphasized that achieving this target could benefit jobs and the economy, provided the 2030 target is met.

The advisory forms part of the CCC's seventh carbon budget, focusing on emissions between 2038 and 2042. The government is expected to outline a revised climate plan and 2035 targets before the February 2025 U.N. deadline.

