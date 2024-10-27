Russian Aggression in Kherson: Civilian Casualties and Rising Tensions
Two civilians died in Russian attacks in Ukraine's southern Kherson region, with continuous strikes from drones, artillery and missiles. President Zelenskiy highlighted Russia's ongoing use of guided bombs and drones. Despite Ukrainian air defenses intercepting numerous attacks, the tension between Ukraine and Russia remains high.
In Ukraine's embattled Kherson region, two civilians have lost their lives due to Russian attacks, the regional governor reported. The attacks, a part of ongoing hostilities, involved artillery and drone strikes targeting the southern area divided by the front line.
Governor Oleksandr Prokudin revealed that an elderly man was fatally injured by explosives dropped from a drone, and another man succumbed to artillery fire. On Sunday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy noted that over the last week, Russia has deployed over 1,100 guided aerial bombs, 560 attack drones, and approximately 20 missiles against Ukraine.
President Zelenskiy condemned the continuous Russian aggression, calling for intensified pressure on Moscow from Kyiv's allies. Meanwhile, Ukrainian military forces successfully intercepted 41 out of 80 Russian drones launched overnight, reporting no casualties or infrastructure damage from the assaults.
(With inputs from agencies.)
