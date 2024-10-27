Left Menu

Indian Cities on Track to Transform Urban Mobility

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar emphasized the critical need for Indian cities to evolve into adaptive, connected, and resilient hubs to meet increasing urban transport demands. Speaking at the 17th Urban Mobility India Conference, Khattar highlighted the importance of inclusive and sustainable solutions in addressing urban mobility challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 27-10-2024 19:44 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 19:44 IST
Indian Cities on Track to Transform Urban Mobility
urban transport
  • Country:
  • India

Indian cities must transform to handle escalated demand for urban transport, said Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at the Urban Mobility India Conference.

Khattar emphasized mobility's role in providing access to opportunities, asserting it's crucial for improving citizens' quality of life across urban areas.

Government efforts include promoting hybrid and electric vehicles, fortifying public transport, and expanding the metro system, aiming for a holistic approach to urban mobility challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024