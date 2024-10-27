Indian Cities on Track to Transform Urban Mobility

Indian cities must transform to handle escalated demand for urban transport, said Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at the Urban Mobility India Conference.

Khattar emphasized mobility's role in providing access to opportunities, asserting it's crucial for improving citizens' quality of life across urban areas.

Government efforts include promoting hybrid and electric vehicles, fortifying public transport, and expanding the metro system, aiming for a holistic approach to urban mobility challenges.

