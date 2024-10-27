Indian Cities on Track to Transform Urban Mobility
Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar emphasized the critical need for Indian cities to evolve into adaptive, connected, and resilient hubs to meet increasing urban transport demands. Speaking at the 17th Urban Mobility India Conference, Khattar highlighted the importance of inclusive and sustainable solutions in addressing urban mobility challenges.
Khattar emphasized mobility's role in providing access to opportunities, asserting it's crucial for improving citizens' quality of life across urban areas.
Government efforts include promoting hybrid and electric vehicles, fortifying public transport, and expanding the metro system, aiming for a holistic approach to urban mobility challenges.
