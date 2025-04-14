Left Menu

Electric Vehicles Drive Shift in India's Diesel Demand Landscape

The demand for diesel in India has decreased due to slower economic growth and a shift towards electric vehicles (EVs). Diesel consumption grew by only 2% in the recent fiscal year, highlighting the trend towards cleaner fuel sources and the impact of EV adoption on petroleum product consumption.

  • India

Diesel demand in India, the most consumed petroleum product, has seen its lowest growth since the pandemic as economic expansion slows and a shift towards cleaner fuels takes center stage.

According to the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the Oil Ministry, diesel consumption increased by a mere 2% in the 2024-25 fiscal year, reflecting a gradual migration towards electric vehicles (EVs).

The rise of electric buses in major cities and adoption of e-rickshaws in smaller towns are significantly influencing diesel's role in transportation, contributing to a broader trend affecting the logistics sector and public transport, as companies transition to EV fleets.

