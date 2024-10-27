Left Menu

Delhi Drowns in Smog Again: Air Quality Worsens to 'Very Poor'

Delhi's air quality dropped to 'very poor' after being 'poor' for two days, with a 24-hour AQI reaching 355 due to calm winds. Severe pollution levels were recorded in several areas. Vehicular emissions are the largest contributor to the city's pollution, expected to continue for days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2024 20:56 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 20:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Delhi's air quality nosedived back to 'very poor' levels on Sunday following a respite over the last two days. Calm winds hindered pollutant dispersion, resulting in a 24-hour AQI of 355, rising sharply from 255 on Saturday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

The data from 37 of Delhi's 40 monitoring stations indicated particularly severe air quality in localities such as Bawana, Burari, and Jahangirpuri. The city's neighbors, including Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, and Noida, also faced 'very poor' air quality, while Faridabad and Gurugram recorded 'poor' conditions.

As per the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), air quality stages vary from 'poor' to 'severe plus'. Vehicular emissions were highlighted as the primary pollutant source, contributing about 13% of the city's pollution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

