Delhi Drowns in Smog Again: Air Quality Worsens to 'Very Poor'

Delhi's air quality nosedived back to 'very poor' levels on Sunday following a respite over the last two days. Calm winds hindered pollutant dispersion, resulting in a 24-hour AQI of 355, rising sharply from 255 on Saturday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

The data from 37 of Delhi's 40 monitoring stations indicated particularly severe air quality in localities such as Bawana, Burari, and Jahangirpuri. The city's neighbors, including Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, and Noida, also faced 'very poor' air quality, while Faridabad and Gurugram recorded 'poor' conditions.

As per the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), air quality stages vary from 'poor' to 'severe plus'. Vehicular emissions were highlighted as the primary pollutant source, contributing about 13% of the city's pollution.

