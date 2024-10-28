Left Menu

Punjab's Farm Fires: A Drop In Flames But Not Air Pollution

Punjab has seen a 50% decrease in farm fires post-harvest, dropping from 4,059 to 1,995 cases, but Delhi's air quality remains ''very poor.'' Despite fewer incidents, currently at 138 cases, stubble burning persists due to rapid crop turnover needs, contributing to pollution levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-10-2024 12:43 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 12:43 IST
In a significant shift, Punjab's post-harvest farm fires have decreased by 50% since last year, according to data from the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre. While this sounds like progress, Delhi's air quality has seen little improvement, continuing to register ''very poor'' levels.

From September 15 to October 27, the state recorded 1,995 farm fire cases, a steep drop from last year's 4,059 during the same period. Despite this reduction, stubble burning after paddy harvest still plays a role in Delhi's pollution. Paddy procurement is currently underway in the region.

Data indicates that Punjab saw 138 farm fire incidents recently, a stark contrast to 1,111 and 766 cases on the same day in 2022 and 2023 respectively. However, the decline in incidents has not translated into improved air quality in Delhi, as the rapid turnover for Rabi crops keeps field burning prevalent.

