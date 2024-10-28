Left Menu

Expanding Horizons: New Space Mission Involves Underrepresented Nations

The Space Exploration & Research Agency (SERA) partners with Weill Cornell Medicine and the University of Austin for a Blue Origin mission expanding space access to underrepresented nations. Citizen astronauts will conduct experiments crafted by the global public, aiming to make scientific research in space more inclusive.

Updated: 28-10-2024 17:21 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 16:50 IST
  • United States

The Space Exploration & Research Agency (SERA) has announced significant research partnerships for its upcoming Blue Origin mission aimed at bringing underrepresented nations to space. The mission will involve citizen astronauts conducting biomedical experiments selected and designed by the global community, marking a stride toward inclusivity in space exploration.

Currently, more than 80% of astronauts hail from just a few countries. SERA is disrupting these structural barriers by allocating five out of six seats to nations with no or few previous astronauts. These seats will host experiments focusing on the effects of microgravity on human physiology, supported by the Mason Lab at Weill Cornell Medicine and the Overbey Lab at UATX.

India, Nigeria, and Small Island Developing States will partake, leaving more countries to be announced. Participants will propose research hypotheses supported by AI-driven insights, and public voting will determine finalists, making space research accessible globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

