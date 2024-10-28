Left Menu

Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: A 'Very Poor' Prediction for Diwali

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor' due to decreased wind speed affecting pollutant dispersion. The 24-hour average AQI was 304, with vehicular emissions as a major contributor. Increased farm fires in Punjab and Haryana add to pollution. Authorities plan measures to mitigate further deterioration during Diwali.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 20:41 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 20:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi is grappling with a 'very poor' air quality crisis, worsened by stagnant winds that have stalled the dispersion of harmful pollutants. The Central Pollution Control Board reported a 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 304, a slight dip from Sunday's figure of 355.

Twenty-three of the city's forty monitoring stations recorded air quality in the 'very poor' category. Meanwhile, neighbouring cities like Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Greater Noida, and Noida fared slightly better, with 'poor' air quality levels, while Gurugram experienced 'moderate' conditions.

With Diwali approaching, experts stress the importance of implementing stricter pollution control measures, including preemptive activation of the GRAP's Stage 3 or 4 protocols and enforcing the firecracker ban. Key pollutants like PM10 and PM2.5 remain at concerning levels, threatening public health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

