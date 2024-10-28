Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: A 'Very Poor' Prediction for Diwali

Delhi is grappling with a 'very poor' air quality crisis, worsened by stagnant winds that have stalled the dispersion of harmful pollutants. The Central Pollution Control Board reported a 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 304, a slight dip from Sunday's figure of 355.

Twenty-three of the city's forty monitoring stations recorded air quality in the 'very poor' category. Meanwhile, neighbouring cities like Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Greater Noida, and Noida fared slightly better, with 'poor' air quality levels, while Gurugram experienced 'moderate' conditions.

With Diwali approaching, experts stress the importance of implementing stricter pollution control measures, including preemptive activation of the GRAP's Stage 3 or 4 protocols and enforcing the firecracker ban. Key pollutants like PM10 and PM2.5 remain at concerning levels, threatening public health.

(With inputs from agencies.)