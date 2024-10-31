Left Menu

Reconstructing the Face of a 400-Year-Old Polish 'Vampire'

Scientists have successfully reconstructed the face of 'Zosia,' a woman believed to be a 'vampire' in 17th century Poland. Buried with a sickle and padlock to prevent her return, this discovery sheds light on historical superstitions and burial practices in Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 18:30 IST
In a remarkable discovery, scientists have succeeded in reconstructing the face of a woman thought to be a 'vampire' in 17th century Poland. The woman, referred to as 'Zosia,' was unearthed in an unmarked cemetery in Pien, northern Poland.

Zosia's body was found buried with a padlock on her foot and an iron sickle across her neck, measures believed to prevent her from returning from the dead. Such practices reflect historical superstitions and fears prevalent during that era in Europe.

The reconstruction of Zosia's face provides not only a glimpse into past beliefs but also into the burial customs practiced by 17th-century European societies. This discovery offers valuable insight into the cultural and social dynamics of the time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

