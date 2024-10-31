Reconstructing the Face of a 400-Year-Old Polish 'Vampire'

In a remarkable discovery, scientists have succeeded in reconstructing the face of a woman thought to be a 'vampire' in 17th century Poland. The woman, referred to as 'Zosia,' was unearthed in an unmarked cemetery in Pien, northern Poland.

Zosia's body was found buried with a padlock on her foot and an iron sickle across her neck, measures believed to prevent her from returning from the dead. Such practices reflect historical superstitions and fears prevalent during that era in Europe.

The reconstruction of Zosia's face provides not only a glimpse into past beliefs but also into the burial customs practiced by 17th-century European societies. This discovery offers valuable insight into the cultural and social dynamics of the time.

