Taiwan Rebounds After Typhoon Kong-rey's Fury

Taiwan began recovery efforts following the devastation of Typhoon Kong-rey, which claimed two lives and disrupted transport. The storm hit Taiwan's east coast, causing significant damage before moving towards the Taiwan Strait. Despite losing power, it continued to affect air travel and brought adverse weather to China.

Taiwan is in recovery mode after the destructive passage of Typhoon Kong-rey, which battered the island, causing two deaths and numerous injuries. The storm struck Taiwan's eastern coast, then swept across the island before moving into the Taiwan Strait.

The typhoon, one of the largest to hit Taiwan in decades, left a trail of chaos, toppling trees, disrupting transportation, and halting financial activities. Workers in Taipei diligently removed debris to ease traffic flow, crucial for ensuring the resumption of essential services and governmental operations.

Flight schedules remained affected with numerous cancellations, although the high-speed rail service has resumed. As the storm entered the Taiwan Strait, it continued to unleash heavy rainfall on China's Fujian province, but is expected to veer back into the sea towards Japan soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

