Delhi Mayor Takes Swift Action to Clean Up Post-Diwali Firecracker Waste

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi has called for an immediate clean-up after Diwali celebrations left the city's streets littered with firecracker waste. In a high-level meeting, Oberoi directed officials to prioritize reducing pollution and tackle waste in hotspot areas. There was a particular emphasis on areas like Shakurbasti and east Delhi.

New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2024 20:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Following the aftermath of Diwali celebrations in Delhi, Mayor Shelly Oberoi has issued immediate directives to clean the streets of firecracker litter. The city was left heavily polluted after the festivities, necessitating urgent interventions.

In a meeting with top MCD officials, including additional and deputy commissioners, Oberoi emphasized the need for a robust clean-up operation. The mayor highlighted the inadequacy of sanitation workers during the festival season and stressed the importance of tackling concentrated waste areas.

Specific areas such as Shakurbasti, Tri Nagar, Raja Park, and east Delhi were identified for intensive clean-up efforts. Oberoi also instructed enhanced use of anti-smog measures to reduce pollution, focusing particularly on known hotspot areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

