Swift Action Contains High-Rise Fire in Mumbai
A fire erupted on the 30th floor of a high-rise in Mumbai's Goregaon East. The incident occurred at 7:30 pm near Hub Mall but was successfully controlled by fire brigade personnel by 9:00 pm. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.
A high-rise fire incident unfolded on the 30th floor of a building in Mumbai's Goregaon East on Friday evening, causing alarm yet resulting in no casualties, according to official reports.
The fire erupted at around 7:30 pm in a building situated near the Hub Mall, an official revealed, outlining the timeline of the incident. The prompt response of emergency services was crucial in preventing the fire from spreading further.
Fire brigade personnel effectively extinguished the fire by 9:00 pm, ensuring no injuries were sustained. The swift containment was a testament to the efficiency and preparedness of the emergency responders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
