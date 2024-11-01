Tragedy Strikes Novi Sad: Railway Station Roof Collapse Claims Lives

A tragic disaster unfolded in Novi Sad, Serbia, as a concrete roof over the railway station entrance collapsed, resulting in at least 11 fatalities. Many remain trapped beneath the rubble.

Interior Minister Ivica Dacic confirmed that rescue teams recovered three survivors now hospitalized with severe injuries. The minister warned the death toll might rise as rescue operations continue amid challenging conditions.

Prime Minister Milos Vucevic said the structure dated back to 1964 with investigations ongoing. November 2 has been designated a day of mourning as officials and citizens alike grapple with this devastating Friday.

