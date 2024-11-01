Enigma of Elephants: A Mysterious Tragedy Unfolds in Bandhavgarh

Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve is in the spotlight after ten elephants mysteriously died in three days. Officials have dispatched samples, including organ tissues, to various research institutes to ascertain the cause of death, with early suspicions pointing towards kodo millets.

On-the-ground investigations revealed that the elephants consumed kodo millets from nearby fields. The possibility of pesticide contamination is also being examined, with a detailed report expected soon. Agents from the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau and the Tiger Strike Force are actively working on the case.

The unprecedented event has prompted an extensive probe involving wildlife veterinarians and experts from premier research bodies to investigate the presence of mycotoxins in the millets. The investigation continues, with the forest department keen to uncover the exact cause behind this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)