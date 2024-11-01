Left Menu

Enigma of Elephants: A Mysterious Tragedy Unfolds in Bandhavgarh

Ten elephants died within three days in Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, prompting an investigation. Samples, including viscera and organ tissues, have been sent for analysis to determine the cause, which post-mortem reports suspect may involve kodo millets. A comprehensive probe by multiple agencies is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 01-11-2024 23:03 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 23:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve is in the spotlight after ten elephants mysteriously died in three days. Officials have dispatched samples, including organ tissues, to various research institutes to ascertain the cause of death, with early suspicions pointing towards kodo millets.

On-the-ground investigations revealed that the elephants consumed kodo millets from nearby fields. The possibility of pesticide contamination is also being examined, with a detailed report expected soon. Agents from the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau and the Tiger Strike Force are actively working on the case.

The unprecedented event has prompted an extensive probe involving wildlife veterinarians and experts from premier research bodies to investigate the presence of mycotoxins in the millets. The investigation continues, with the forest department keen to uncover the exact cause behind this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Togo’s Economic Resilience and Green Growth: World Bank Report Insights

Transforming Africa’s Future: How Education Reform Fuels Inclusive Growth

Fiscal Challenges in Low-Income Countries: World Bank Report Calls for Global Support to Alleviate Debt and Boost Development

Strengthening Global Health: Community-Driven Protection at the Core of WHO’s New Emergency Framework

