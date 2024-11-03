Left Menu

Waste Management Challenges: NGT's Strictures on Gujarat and Odisha

The National Green Tribunal highlighted significant waste management issues in Gujarat and Odisha. In both states, inadequate waste and sewage treatment facilities were noted, with Gujarat facing penalties. The tribunal mandated urgent actions and fresh reports to address persistent gaps.

Updated: 03-11-2024 15:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal has raised concerns over waste management practices in Gujarat and Odisha, highlighting several inefficiencies. This comes after examining progress reports from both states regarding their compliance with the Supreme Court's solid waste management directives.

Gujarat faces a significant challenge, having been fined Rs 2,100 crore last year, which remains in a ring-fenced account. The state reports a daily waste generation of 10,317 tonnes but has processing facilities for only 8,872 tonnes, leaving a gap of 1,445 tonnes. Additionally, 1.24 lakh metric tons of legacy waste await remediation, and sewage treatment facilities fall short by 531 million litres per day.

Odisha, while avoiding fines, still falls short in sewage management by 146.90 MLD. The tribunal criticized the underutilization of sewage treatment plants in major cities and called for urgent action. The states are required to provide updated reports, with deadlines set for April 2025 for Odisha and July 2025 for Gujarat.

