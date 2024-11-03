Seismic Rumble: Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Strikes Greece
A 5.5 magnitude earthquake hit Greece on Sunday, as reported by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre. The quake occurred at a depth of 11 kilometers. No immediate reports of damage or casualties have emerged. Authorities are assessing the situation and advising residents to stay alert.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 22:45 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 22:45 IST
A 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck Greece on Sunday, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The seismic event occurred at a depth of 11 kilometers.
The quake rattled parts of the nation, causing concern among residents. However, there have been no immediate reports of damage or casualties.
Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and advising citizens to remain vigilant. Seismologists indicate the event occurred in an area prone to such activity, urging preparedness for possible aftershocks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- earthquake
- Greece
- EMSC
- magnitude
- depth
- seismological
- Sunday
- alert
- seismic
- aftershocks
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sunday Sports Extravaganza: Cricket, Football, and More!
Unexplained Sunday Morning Explosion Rocks Rohini: Authorities Scramble for Answers
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini keeps home, finance departments as portfolios were allocated on Sunday; Anil Vij gets energy, transport.
Gujarat Calls for Boost in State Tax Share: An In-Depth Look at the 16th Finance Commission's Challenges
Pope Francis Urges Catholics to Rediscover Spiritual Depths