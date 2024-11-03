Seismic Rumble: Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Strikes Greece

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck Greece on Sunday, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The seismic event occurred at a depth of 11 kilometers.

The quake rattled parts of the nation, causing concern among residents. However, there have been no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and advising citizens to remain vigilant. Seismologists indicate the event occurred in an area prone to such activity, urging preparedness for possible aftershocks.

(With inputs from agencies.)