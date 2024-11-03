Left Menu

Seismic Rumble: Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Strikes Greece

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake hit Greece on Sunday, as reported by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre. The quake occurred at a depth of 11 kilometers. No immediate reports of damage or casualties have emerged. Authorities are assessing the situation and advising residents to stay alert.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck Greece on Sunday, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The seismic event occurred at a depth of 11 kilometers.

The quake rattled parts of the nation, causing concern among residents. However, there have been no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and advising citizens to remain vigilant. Seismologists indicate the event occurred in an area prone to such activity, urging preparedness for possible aftershocks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

