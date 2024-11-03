Thousands Rally for Clean Water in London as Water Pollution Crisis Intensifies

On Sunday, thousands of protesters gathered in London, holding signs with slogans like "stop the plop" and "species not feces," to demand urgent action on cleaning up Britain's sewage-filled waterways.

Organizers estimated that the march, along the River Thames to Parliament, drew about 15,000 participants who donned blue clothing and flags to symbolize a "human river." Despite the significant turnout, police did not release their own crowd estimate.

The March for Clean Water, organized by environmental and sporting groups such as Greenpeace, Friends of the Earth, and British Rowing, is part of a broader campaign against rising water pollution in the UK. The issue highlights problems tied to climate change and the consequences of privatising utilities decades ago, with private water companies struggling to maintain outdated infrastructure. These inadequacies have led to frequent leaks and increased raw sewage discharges during heavy rainfall, with 464,000 spills recorded last year according to the Environment Agency.

Agricultural runoff further exacerbates pollution, and climate change is blamed for heightened rainfall intensity. The dire state of waterways has even affected athletes like Imogen Grant, an Olympic gold medalist rower, who reported illnesses occurring from training on the River Thames due to pollutants like floating nappies and plastic bags.

The protest follows recent government efforts to impose stricter penalties on polluting water companies, introduced by the Labour Party. Nature broadcaster Chris Packham, who also marched, emphasized Britain's rivers rank among Europe's worst, advocating for the use of existing technologies and more decisive government action.

